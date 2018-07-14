January 20, 1931-July 11, 2018
THOMPSON STATION, Tenn. — Vera D. Allen, 87, of Thompson Station, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, July 16, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the choir at Franklin United Methodist Church, Franklin, Tennessee.
Vera was born on January 20, 1931, in Moline, the daughter of Delmar and Laura (Sill) Dopler. She married Robert L. Allen on August 4, 1951, in Moline. He preceded her in death in 1999. She had previously been employed as a bookkeeper at Phil Robinson Accounting. She was a 50-year member of King's Daughters and a leader for 25 years of a junior circle of King's Daughters.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry (David) Hintz and Robin (John) Wigant; four grandchildren, Justin (Missy) Hintz, Chad Hintz, Todd (Kayla) Wigant and Alyshia Wigant.
