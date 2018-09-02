Vera Doyle

February 7, 1914 - August 30, 2018
PRINCETON - PRINCETON, IOWA, CENTENARIAN PASSES AWAY AT 104.
Vera Mae Doyle, lifelong resident of Princeton, Iowa, died on August 30, 2018, at Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community in Davenport, Iowa.
Vera, daughter of Jesse and Shirley Graham, was born on February 7, 1914. She attended school in Princeton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1932. Vera married Patrick Raymond Doyle in 1935. They bought a farm west of Princeton where they worked from dawn to dusk and raised their six children.
Throughout her lifetime, Vera enjoyed sewing, bowling, card parties, dances, musicals, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. Although Vera's eyesight and hearing failed in her later years, she never lost her sense of adventure, her independent spirit and forever remained young at heart.
Vera is preceded in death by her daughter, Monica Mae Doyle, in 1947, and her husband, Ray Doyle, in 1979.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses: John and (Charlotte) Doyle, Cartersville, Georgia; Gene and (Sondra) Doyle, Bettendorf, Iowa; Patricia Panther, Brentwood, Tennessee; Colleen and (Tom) Pohlmann, Davenport, Iowa; Valera and (Joe) Sovcik, Fort Collins, Colorado; and Mike Doyle, Princeton, Iowa. Vera is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 34 great- grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, Iowa, from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday morning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Vera's name, to the Princeton, Iowa Fire Department at 410 US Hwy. 67, Princeton, Iowa, 52768.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Vera's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .