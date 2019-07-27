May 28, 1925-July 24, 2019
KANAWHA, Iowa -Vera E. Scheeper, 94, of Kanawha, and formerly of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kanawha Community Home.
Funeral services for Vera Scheeper will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Davenport.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Vera Edith, daughter of William and Adeline (Schroeder) Van Walterop, was born on May 28, 1925, in Davenport.
On August 8, 1954, Vera was united in marriage to LeRoy Scheeper at First Christian Church in Davenport. Prior to marriage, Vera worked at Schlegal Rexall Drug Company for 14 years. She then worked for Dr. Zuckerman and Dr. Goldman.
Vera taught oboe for students of the Davenport and DeWitt Schools. She was principal oboist in the Clinton Symphony for 10 years. In 2001, Vera retired from the Quad City Symphony after playing oboe in the orchestra for 61 consecutive years. After retiring, she played oboe in the St. Ambrose University Symphony for several years. She was a lifetime card-carrying member of the Tri-City Musical Society. Her musical career ended abruptly due to a serious fall which resulted in three fractured vertebrae, while taking her husband to a doctor appointment in his wheelchair. Subsequently, Vera and LeRoy moved to Kanawha Community Home. She enjoyed playing oboe duets with her daughter, Diana, for church services. Her love of classical music and art was passed down to her children and grandchildren. She loved attending their musical and theatrical performances throughout the years.
Throughout her life, Vera worked tirelessly and selflessly to serve others, teaching Sunday School at the First Christian Church, and caring for her aging parents. She volunteered many hours for the Kahl Home for the Aged and Infirm on the Care Review Committee. Plus, she spent countless days accompanying residents to their medical appointments so they would not have to be alone. Always wanting to be of service, Vera volunteered for years for the Kanawha Lutheran Church, preparing the monthly newsletters for distribution.
Those who knew Vera well knew her as a very creative woman and a perfectionist. This manifested in her love of elaborate cake decorating and later in life, coloring pictures and assembling complex puzzles at Kanawha Community Home.
Vera is survived by her four daughters Sarah Jane Scheeper of Santa Cruz, Calf., Dr. Karen (Ron) Fenstermaker of Pacific Grove, Calf., and their children Isabella, Samuel, and Christopher, Diana Lynn (Doug) Kreitlow of Clarion and their children Benjamin, William, and Joshua, Carol Ruth Dodds of Irwin, Pa., and her children Emily and Austin (Lexi) and their daughter Everly Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband LeRoy; son Phillip Mark; and two siblings Evelyn and Norman.
Vera's family wants to express their deep gratitude to Kanawha Community Home for their dedication, love, and fine care over the years. Also, special thanks to Kanawha Ambulance Service, West Hancock Ambulance Service, and Gateway Hospice.