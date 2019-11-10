April 19, 1926-November 8, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Vera L. Cook, 93, of Davenport, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Genesis East Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at New Life Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Burial will be Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Vera was born April 19, 1926, in Davenport to Jess and Ebol (Dopler) Cook.
She had worked for 36 years at Oscar Mayer, where she was a meat cutter. Vera liked the Iowa Hawkeyes, Elvis, collecting different items and playing cards. She will be missed dearly by her family, many friends and church family.
Those left to honor her memory include her sister, Betty Richardson, many nieces and nephews and special sons, Dave and Terry Clausen.
Her parents, 11 siblings and special son, Craig Clausen preceded her in death.