August 13, 2018
CAMANCHE, Iowa — Vera W. Yaddof, 94, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018, at Mercy Living Center- North.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Camanche. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory and briefly prior to the service Friday at the church.
Vera will be dearly missed by her two children, Dean (Vicki) Yaddof of Camanche and Sandra (Michael) Bergren of Coal Valley; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Nielsen of Clinton and Ramonda VonSprecken of Maquoketa, Iowa; sister-in-law, Judy Werner of Morrison, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.