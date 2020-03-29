October 17, 1931- March 22, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Verla L. Hines, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Des Moines, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from Genesis Medical Center – East Campus.

A private family committal service will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Princeton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Princeton Presbyterian Church. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, is assisting the family with arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verla was born on October 17, 1931, in Stronghurst, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Ethel Sage. After graduating from Aledo High School, she relocated to Davenport, Iowa. In 1951, she married Robert Carter. Verla later married LaVerne Wadhams and they were married until his death in 2011. She was later united in marriage to Dr. Evan Hines. Verla loved spending time with family, especially when cooking and preparing a meal for them. She was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan, never wanting to miss a televised game.

Verla's faith was very important to her as she served on numerous church committees throughout the years. She and her husband, Dr. Hines, were very active in the Shalom Ministries in Des Moines.