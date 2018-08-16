September 4, 1914-August 12, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa - Verna Kimberling passed away August 12, 2018, at her home in Tipton, just sly of her 104th birthday on her mother's and her daughter's birthdays.
Family and friends are invited to Fry Funeral Home on Friday, August 17, from 4-7 p.m. for a time of visitation. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at the First United Church of Christ in Tipton, Iowa. Interment will immediately follow at Red Oak Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Verna Olive Hale was born September 4, 1914, on a farm near Lamont, Iowa. She attended country school there until her parents, George and Sadie Hale, moved near Delhi, Iowa, where she graduated with the Class of 1931. She moved to St. Paul, Minn., where she lived with her sister, Mildred Houck, and worked in a restaurant for several years. She moved back with her parents, and by that time, they had moved to Cedar County, Iowa.
While walking to get the mail one day, a young man was driving by and asked her if she wanted a ride home and eventually she married Vernon Paul Kimberling on December 24, 1935, in Rock Island, Illinois. He worked first by the day, then by the month and finally they rented the farm until they bought it in 1964, where they lived until his death. (Her father-in-law started renting that farm in about 1916, then they rented it and then Victor purchased the farm having a Kimberling living on it over 100 years.)
She worked hard on the farm raising and dressing chicken, walking bean fields, raising a large garden and canning. Upon coming home from school she always had freshly baked cookies, cakes or bread for her hungry children.
She was a member of Red Oak King's Daughters and the Red Oak Presbyterian church until it closed, and then attended the United Church of Christ as long as she was able, a member of the DAR and a neighborhood coffee gathering. They enjoyed dancing. After moving to Tipton, you would find her walking most every day until around 90 years and sometimes she and some friends would stop at Hardee's for a snack, she played cards several times per week and read a lot of books. After she broke her hip on her 100th birthday, she started doing the adult coloring books and when she was 102 she obtained her driver's license. Her mind was very sharp but her body just wore out.
She is survived by her 3 children, Virginia (Howard) Osborn, Midland, Ohio; Joyce (Robert) Kuhnle, Marengo, Iowa; and Victor Kimberling, rural Mechanicsville, Iowa. Seven grandchildren: Kent Osborn, Iowa Falls, Iowa; Scott (Jeannie) Osborn, Bainbridge, Ga.; and Vicki (Tom) Duski, Mooresville, N.C.; Kevin (Elissa) Kuhnle, South Amana, Iowa,; Craig (Cassy Jaeger) North English, Iowa; Pamela (John) Freeman, Des Moines, Iowa; and Zach Kimberling Six great grandchildren – Kayla, Dalton, Aaliyah, Austin, Stephanie and Michael. And 4 step great-grandchildren Nora, Carly, Claire & Casen.