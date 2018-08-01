August 13, 1950-July 30, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Vernon “Chick” Pettifer Jr., 67, of Coal Valley passed away on July 30, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Swedona Lutheran Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Kirk, Huggins and Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd. in Orion. Burial will be at Swedona Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to autism research or to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of OSF in Peoria.
Chick was born on August 13, 1950, in Moline to Vernon and Merlyn Cameron Pettifer. He married Rebecca Wheeler on August 15, 1970, at Swedona Lutheran Church.
Chick attended Orion schools and graduated in 1968. He was a carpenter for Bill and Kevin Pettifer, and farmed with his brother-in-law, Mike Wheeler, for 35 years. Chick retired in 2015. In his earlier years, he was a member of the snowmobile branch of the Orion Civil Defense. Chick was a member of the Orion Sportsman Club, In-Fisherman Club, Swedona Lutheran Church and the Henry County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed many sports and was a member of a couple of bowling teams and golf leagues, and he never missed a Chicago Cubs game. A notable achievement were his two holes-in-one. Chick loved fishing especially with his brothers and friends, Dave DeBaillie and Jon Hoskins. Above all was his love of family and being surrounded by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Rebecca; children, Adam (Paula) Pettifer, Atkinson, Illinois, Aaron (Amy) Pettifer, Lynn Center, Illinois, Jessie (Terry) Lecander, Silvis, Alex (Ashley) Pettifer, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Aaron Lecander, Taylor Howard Lecander, Andrew (Tiffany) Hannah, Taylor Hannah, Joey Fiems, Derek Pettifer, Caleb Pettifer, Cameron Pettifer, Linah Pettifer, Theresa Pettifer, Elizabeth Pettifer, Brynlee Pettifer and Brooklynn Pettifer; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Serenity, Maddox and Jadyn; sister, Sandy Fioretti, Arlington, Texas; brothers, Ronald Pettifer, Moline, Dennis (Susan) Pettifer, Coal Valley, Robert (Dena) Pettifer, Andover, Illinois; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mike (Mary) Wheeler, Coal Valley, Carol (Jeff) Andree, Kissimmee, Florida.
Chick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; in-laws, Burrell and Arline Wheeler; brother-in-law, Jimmie Fioretti; and a nephew, Bobby Wheeler.
Chick was a strong believer in organ donation and will be helping up to 25 people.
