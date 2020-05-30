× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 17, 1950-May 2, 2020

Vernon M. Robinson was born 10/17/1950 in Homer, La., to Lonnie Robinson and Johnnie Mae Robinson.

He departed this world on May 2, 2020. He was 69 years old.

Vernon attended Rock Island High School.

In 1971, Vernon married Jeanetta Pettway. They had 2 children together. Vernon was employed at Service Rubber and Kraft.

He enjoyed cooking and gardening. In the early 2000, he started Vernon's Smokehouse, a catering business from his house.

Vernon was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family and had the biggest, most genuine heart.

Preceding him in death are his parents Lonnie Robinson Sr, mother Johnnie Mae Robinson and sister Ann Robinson-Moore.

He leaves to celebrate his life, son Damon (Mindy) Robinson in Illinois , daughter Angela (Cordale) Robinson in Iowa, sister Beverly (Charles) Oatis in Minn., sister Jeanette Castenada in Illinois, brothers Anthony Robinson in Iowa, and Lonnie Robinson Jr in Illinois, 6 grandkids, a host of nieces, nephew's and family and friends.