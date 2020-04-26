× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 14, 1959-April 20, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Vicki L. Varner, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Per her wish, Vicki was cremated with inurnment at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. A celebration of life will be on November 14, 2020. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, Iowa, is assisting the family.

Vicki Lea Eddleman was born November 14, 1959, in Beloit, Wis., a daughter of Ryland “Rock” and Barbara “Bobbie” (Meyer) Eddleman. Vicki grew up in Hamilton, Ill., and was united in marriage to Steve Varner, September 16, 1978, in the same location. Vicki gave birth to her only son, Travis Varner, on December 23, 1988, in Davenport, Iowa.

Vicki was THEE life of the party. She danced like nobody was watching, or if they were, she did not care. Her gracious heart, contagious laugh and confident personality unlocked many life-long friendships. Everywhere she went, from a concert to a casino, from a bar to a bistro, from a grocery store to a department store… friendships with Vicki occurred.