September 14, 1955-August 9, 2019
DAVENPORT - Vicki Lynn Witt, 63, of Davenport passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Genesis East Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Vicki was born September 14, 1955, to Jake and Violet (Shehorn) Childers in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Larry Witt on May 15, 1998, in Davenport.
Vicki was a strong family woman who especially loved all of her children and grandchildren. She loved God, plants, playing games, going shopping and outings with her sister, Dorothy. Her dogs, Solomon and Odie, were her best friends and she loved them dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Witt; children: Christopher Williams, Jason (Dana) Williams, Bryan Williams, step-children Penny Witt, Renee (Matthew) Petersen, Wendy (Bob) Wachowski, and Larry Witt Jr.; thirteen grandchildren: Darean, Nick, Brendan, Whitney, Aubrey, Austin, Korrie, Paige, Kadee, Brianna, Hannah, Brayden and Bryson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister, Dorothy (Brian) Beckham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Frye; and grandchildren, Justin Witt and Brittany Witt.