July 19, 1927-December 20, 2018
BETTENDORF - Vincent DePaul Burke, 91, died in faith Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Vincent was born July 19, 1927, in Elkader, Iowa, to Frank and Josephine (Raders) Burke. He was the ninth of ten and is survived by one brother, Ed, in San Francisco. The family moved to Strawberry Point, Iowa, where he graduated from high school. He attended Iowa State Teacher's College, now University of Northern Iowa. Due to World War II, he was called away to serve in the Navy. Following his service, he moved to Davenport to work for his brother, Harold, in the dry cleaning business. It was there that he met the first love of his life, Ardeth Louise Soults, and married her on September 16, 1950. She preceded him in death on June 9, 1991. Vince met the second love of his life when he was introduced to a widow, Joan Martinoff-Burke, and they married on October 15, 1993.
In October 1950, Vince was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and served for two years. He then returned to Davenport to work for his brother again. In 1965, Vince purchased Burke Cleaners from his brother and following his retirement his sons continued the growth of the company.
Vince was dedicated to his family, business and God. He was a member of Crow Valley Golf Club and enjoyed spending the winters at Bear's Paw in Naples. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, gin rummy, reading, and traveling. Joan, having been in the travel business, had the joy of taking Vince on 30 cruises that introduced him to the world.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years and eight children; Mark (Terri) Burke, Ft. Collins, Linda (son Barry's widow) Burke, Bettendorf, Dan (Cheryl) Burke, Bettendorf, Randy (Kathy) Burke, Davenport, Tim Burke, Ft. Collins, Diane (Bill) Warren, Ft. Collins, Michael Martinoff, Tallahassee, Richard (Melanie) Martinoff, McMinnville, Oregon. Vince was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, eight of his siblings, and son Barry.
The family will greet friends Friday, January 11, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 12, at the church. Suggestions for memorials are St. Paul Lutheran Church and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
