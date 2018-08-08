Vincent F. Klauer Jr.

March 27, 1928-August 5, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Vincent Frank Klauer Jr., 90, of Rock Island, died Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island or a charity of your choosing.
Vincent was born in Rock Island on March 27, 1928, a son of Vincent Sr. and Antoinette Morlock Klauer. He married Beverly J. McGrew on June 17, 1950, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death in November 2006 after a wonderful, loving 56-year marriage.
Vincent was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked as an electrical supervisor for Iowa–Illinois Gas and Electric, now Mid-American Energy, for 41 years, retiring in 1990.
Vincent was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, Knights of Columbus Allouez Council 658, Rock Island Elks Lodge 980 and the Moline American Legion Post 246.
He was the eldest of 10 siblings, and in his younger years enjoyed working on cars and taking family camping trips both local and around the country. He spent recreational time fishing, hunting and golfing. He was an ultimate do-it-yourselfer, constantly working on electrical, mechanical or woodworking remodeling projects for home, family and friends. He could always come up with a workable solution to any challenge confronting him.
His retirement years were filled with volunteerism. In addition to lector, Eucharistic minister and adoration adorer, he frequently spent time at church on any needed maintenance projects.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Terry (Ann) Klauer, Rock Island and Glenn (Carol) Klauer, Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Mychele Mack, Viola, Illinois, Jessica (Peter) Martinez, Miami, Florida, Allison Klauer, Los Angeles, California, and Ketty Klauer, Chicago; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Glavin Klauer and Vincent Martinez; and siblings, Richard Klauer, Moline, Clarence (Shirley) Klauer, East Moline, William (Kay) Klauer, East Moline, David (Jean) Klauer, Coal Valley, Bernard (Carol) Klauer, Taylor Ridge, and Cecilia Kargl, Rock Island.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Klauer; grandchildren, Brett and Trish Klauer; and siblings, Father Arnold Klauer, Theresa DeCrane and Janet Norman.
