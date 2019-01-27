August 28, 1954-January 24, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Vincent G. Henseler, 64, of Rock Island, died Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life gathering will be Saturday, February 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association or left online at ecaware.org.
Vince was born in Rock Island on August 28, 1954, a son of Theodore “Ted” and Mary Fitzgerald Henseler. He was a graduate of Alleman High School and attended Black Hawk College and Augustana College.
He married Brenda Shaffer on June 6, 1981. They later divorced, and developed a loving and supportive friendship that grew to include both their families. He married Marjorie Titterington on July 10, 1999, in Rock Island, and quickly became a much-loved part of her family as well.
Vince worked in the IT department for Midland Information Resources, retiring in 2016.
He loved doing technical support for many relatives and friends, and was always interested in the latest technology. He took great pride in his yard and the flowers he loved (he especially loved ornamental peppers) and enjoyed music, photography, creating videos, and glass art. HIs most favorite stories involved his lifelong friends and their adventures.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marjorie Henseler, Rock Island; brother, Tony Henseler, Roseburg, Ore.; mother-in-law, Marilynn Titterington, sister-in-law, Sally (Mark) Trulson; brother-in-law, Scott (Shelly) Titterington; and many nieces and nephews and cousins, as well as friends from all periods of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Kay, John, Joe and Mary Ann, nephew Jeff VanThournout, great-niece Bayli Johnson, brother-in-law Tom VanThournout and father-in-law Lloyd Titterington.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their compassionate care during his stay there, especially Josie who helped Vince and his loved ones through his final hours.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com