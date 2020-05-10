× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 8, 1915-May 6, 2020

ANDALUSIA -- Violet A. Schmerbach Foley, 105, of Andalusia, Ill., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Care, Muscatine, Iowa.

Per her wishes, cremation will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at Andalusia Cemetery, Andalusia. Memorials may be sent to the Bethany Home or to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Andalusia, in memory of Violet.

Violet was born on February 8, 1915, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Anna Mae (Klein) Schmerbach and Allie Schmerbach. After high school, she received her business degree from Dubuque Business College in 1934. Violet married Captain William L. Foley in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1934 and then moved to Rock Island.

In 1956-57, they built the Sequoia Motel and River Queen Restaurant, west of Andalusia, Ill. They operated these two businesses for many years. She later received her real-estate license and better investing credentials. Violet was active in the Midwest Riverboat Buffs Historical group, Keokuk, Iowa, for many years. She enjoyed many trips aboard the Delta Queen and Mississippi Queen, piloted by her husband, Captain Bill Foley.