Virg Van Dierendonck
September 4, 1937-July 13, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Virg Van Dierendonck, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, and Maricopa, Arizona, died July 13, 2018, in Phoenix after a tiring battle with the physical and neurological effects of multiple strokes. She died at home, with her family, under comforting and supportive hospice care.
Virg was born September 4, 1937, to parents Irene and Nels Westergard near Harrisburg, South Dakota. She graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in physical education. While there, she met her husband-to-be, Joe, and after both completed studies, they moved to DeWitt. Joe earned a BS degree in mechanical engineering, and began a long career at E.I. DuPont's Clinton plant shortly after graduation. Virg and Joe married February 4, 1961. Virg taught high school physical education in DeWitt for several years, coached and officiated youth and high school girls' sports teams, volunteered with numerous community organizations, and served her church on several committees and fundraising efforts.
Family members keeping Virg close in their hearts include her husband, Joe (DeWitt, Iowa); daughter, Jill, and son-in-law David Hudson (Phoenix); sisters, Alice Davis (Omaha) and Nancy Glassgow (Dee) (New Underwood, South Dakota); step-granddaughters, Kiley (Christopher) Van Opdorp (Rock Island) and Emily Hudson (Eldridge); and great-grandson, Hudson Van Opdorp.
Virg's family invites friends to consider a memory gift to a favorite charity or organization. Her family will be making legacy gifts to the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library in DeWitt (505 10th Street, DeWitt, IA 52742); Barrow Neurological Foundation (supportbarrow.org); and Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix-(hov.org).
For Virg, Find fulfillment and purpose in things you need to do, and lots of joy in all you want to do.