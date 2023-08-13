Virgie White
August 10, 1941 - August 10, 2023
Virgie Beatrice "Dollee" White, 81, Davenport, passed, August 10, 2023, at home. Born August 20, 2023.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship C.O.G.I.C. with one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.
Memorials made to family. Condolences shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Virgie leaves to cherish her memory four children: George and Bruce both of Davenport, Iowa; Mary Ann (Lonnie), Moline, Illinois; Booker Jr., Orlando, Florida.
She was preceded by a son, Burnell.