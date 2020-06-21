August 1, 1943-June 18, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Funeral services for Virgil L. Jacobs Jr., 76, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mortuary. Family and friends are encouraged to wear masks and keep a social distance of 6 feet during visitation and the funeral service.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Virgil passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Virgil Larry Jacobs was born on August 1, 1943, in Davenport, the son of Virgil and Frances (Gosch). He married Linda Goode in 1989 in Davenport. Virgil worked in the Street Department for the City of Davenport for 28 years, retiring October 31, 2007. A special thank you to his coworkers for many years of memories. His pastimes included deer hunting with family and friends, fishing and camping on the Cedar River, and relaxing at classic car shows with his son-in-law Jerry Keel Jr. and grandson Zakhary Keel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Linda; children, Traci L. Keel (Jerry Jr.), Davenport, Lisa Hargrove (Dwight), Iowa City, Ted Jacobs (Karina), FL, Mary Fjelstad (Bryon), Iowa City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters; Janice Lewis and Nancy Peifer.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
