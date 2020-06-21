× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 1, 1943-June 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services for Virgil L. Jacobs Jr., 76, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mortuary. Family and friends are encouraged to wear masks and keep a social distance of 6 feet during visitation and the funeral service.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Virgil passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Virgil Larry Jacobs was born on August 1, 1943, in Davenport, the son of Virgil and Frances (Gosch). He married Linda Goode in 1989 in Davenport. Virgil worked in the Street Department for the City of Davenport for 28 years, retiring October 31, 2007. A special thank you to his coworkers for many years of memories. His pastimes included deer hunting with family and friends, fishing and camping on the Cedar River, and relaxing at classic car shows with his son-in-law Jerry Keel Jr. and grandson Zakhary Keel.