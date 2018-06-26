June 2, 1945-June 24, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Virginia “Ginger” Kaucher, 73, a resident of Blue Grass, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport.
Private family graveside services will be held at Oak View Cemetery in Welton, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Blue Grass Fire Department or Scott County Humane Society. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on June 2, 1945, in Davenport, Ginger was the daughter of Clifford H. and Thelma Marie (Murphy) Boldt. On August 7, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davenport, she married James Kaucher.
Ginger worked as a receptionist for many doctor's offices as well as working for the former Petersen-Harned-Von Maur. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunco, camping, and spending time with her family and her very spoiled dogs.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, James; children, Stephanie (Mike) Wise of Blue Grass, Tracy (Kevin) Rommel of Davenport, and James (Tracy) Kaucher of Littleton, Colorado; grandchildren, Thomas, Keaton, McKenna, Rylee, Sarah and Noah; a sister, Edna “Eddie” (Donald) Tudehope of Sioux City, Iowa; and a son-in-law, Barry Christopher of Blue Grass.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, and her three brothers, Cornelious “Neal”, Michael, and James.
Condolences may be made to Ginger's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.