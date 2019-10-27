Virginia (“Ginny”) L. Fry

October 13, 2019
BURLINGTON - Virginia L. (“Ginny”) Fry, 90, of Burlington, Iowa, died Sunday, Oct. 13, at the home of her daughter, Deborah (Frederick) Anderson, Bettendorf.
Services will begin with visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, followed by her memorial at noon, at Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., Burlington 52601.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 S. Central Ave., or to Special Needs of Burlington, 829 Harrison, Ave., Burlington.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Virginia's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.