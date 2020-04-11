Virginia (Jinny) A. Meyers

Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held. Following that, Virginia will be cremated and buried later at the city cemetery in Montague, Mich., next to her husband who preceded her in death.

Virginia was born October 9, 1918, in Montague, Michigan, to Edwin and Hazel Lawrence. She graduated from Montague High School. After working for her father in his electrical business, she married Joseph Meyers of nearby Whitehall, Michigan in 1938. They moved to Chicago where Joe worked for Illinois Bell Telephone. Virginia was a homemaker during their entire 66 years of marriage. After retiring, Virginia and Joe moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas, where they enjoyed many wonderful years. After the death of her husband in 2004, she lived alone until 2014 when she moved to Palmer Hills Retirement Residence, Bettendorf, Iowa, to be near her son and daughter-in-law, James and Janet Meyers. In January of 2020, she moved to Iowa Masonic for nursing care.