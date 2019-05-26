January 27, 1924-May 23, 2019
MOLINE-Virginia L. Martin, 95, of Moline died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Avonlea Cottage in Milan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Life Fellowship Moline Food Pantry or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Virginia was born January 27, 1924, in Cambridge, Ill., the daughter of Martin and Lillian (Nelson) Hultgren. She married Virgil Slater in 1946; Loren Parker in 1972; and Richard Martin in 1991. They preceded her in death. Virginia was a registered nurse, retiring from Deere & Company in 1987. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. Virginia also helped establish the Parish Nurse Program in the Moline area.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Stuart) Mott, Fulton, Missouri; son, Michael (Bonnie) Slater, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Carden, Sparks, Nevada; Kari (Randall) Watson, Lincoln, Nebraska; Todd Slater, Merrillville, Indiana; Lancer (Tara) Mott, St. Charles, Missouri; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her special friends, Renee and Lisa.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roger and Gerald Hultgren, and her sister, Barbara Johnson.
