February 9, 1928-August 4, 2018
BETTENDORF — Virginia Lawhorn, 90, of Bettendorf, formerly of Rock Island, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 4, 2018, from Clarissa C Cook Hospice in Bettendorf.
Visitation for Virginia Lawhorn will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 9, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 10, at First Evangelical Free Church, 3321 7th St., Moline.
Friends and family are invited for luncheon at the church following the memorial service. Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, on Friday prior to the memorial service.
Virginia Jean Crum was born on February 9, 1928, in Hancock County, Illinois, a daughter of James E. and Gene (Anderson) Crum. She attended LaHarpe High School and studied nursing at the University of Iowa, where she met her future husband on a blind date. Virginia was united in marriage with A. Leroy Lawhorn Jr. on September 22, 1950, in Iowa City. Lee preceded Virginia in death in 1982.
Virginia grew up one of eight siblings on a farm outside Disco, Illinois. The baby of the family, she claims she was incessantly teased by her brothers, who equally claim she was a tattletale. She adored her brothers and sisters. Virginia was active in music and theater in high school, graduating as valedictorian from LaHarpe High School in 1946. She entered the nursing program at University of Iowa in Iowa City, graduating from nursing school in 1950. She maintained lifelong friendships with her nursing school classmates, in particular Eileen Brahce and Jenean Quinn.
She worked as an RN for over 43 years, working at St. Luke's (Davenport), St. Anthony's (Rock Island) and Franciscan Medical Center (now Unity Point in Rock Island) before retiring in 1993. She loved her nursing career and took such pride in caring for patients. She is remembered fondly by countless families who experienced her compassionate care on 4-South. She spent her retirement years helping family, was a courier for Metro Lab, and volunteered her time with church and numerous causes. She was involved at First Free with Sunday School, nursery, Christmas tea and many other ministries.
Survivors include her children, the “Lawhorn girls,” Rebecca Thomas (Rock Island), Melissa Lawhorn Westerfield (Steve), Port Byron, Claudia Jackson, Moline, Krista (Greg) Monson, Moline, Belinda (Jeff) Allen, Atlanta, Georgia, and Virginia (Kevin) Sheehan, Rockford. Virginia was also blessed with 14 grandchildren, Blake, Tanya, Brandon, Curtis, Michael, Scott, Kimberlee, Connor, Whit, Parker, Ryan, Bryce, Justin and Jessica; and 17 great-grandchildren who have cherished their time with their gentle, loving grandmother. She has numerous nieces and nephews across the country whom she loved dearly and enjoyed their many visits.
Virginia is also survived by a beloved brother, William (Eleanor) Crum of Asheville, North Carolina, and sister-in-law Carole, (Robert) Crum, still living on the family farm established in 1914.
Her parents, James and Gene Crum; sisters, Mary Crum, Catherine (Hubert) Larson; brothers, Andrew (Nellie) Crum, John (Harriet) Crum, Paul (Marilyn) Crum and Robert Crum, all preceded her in death.
Remembrances may be expressed to Virginia's family online at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, www.wheelanpressly.com. Memorial contributions may be made to First Free Church, Moline, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf, which has helped our family through this journey, or to a charity of the giver's choice.
She will be deeply missed by her family and the many individuals whose lives she touched.