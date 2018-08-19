November 25, 1921 - August 17, 2018
DAVENPORT- Virginia Leslein, 96, joined her great creator on August 17, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.
Friends and family are invited to a mass and a celebration of her life following, at 10 a.m. August 23 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, in Davenport.
Virginia Gibbs was born November 25, 1921, in Earlville, Iowa, daughter of William and Anna (Klinkner) Gibbs. She married Eldon Leslein on August 4, 1943. Virginia is survived by nine of her 12 children, John Leslein, William (Mary Lee) Leslein, Charles (Susanne) Leslein, Michelle (Allen) Plummer, Ann Louhela, Maxine (Richard) Hirsch, Mary Pillard, Karl (Sarah) Leslein and Jacqueline (Lawrence) Negaard.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon, and children Judith (Thomas) Groft, Thomas (Nola) Leslein and Philip (Nola) Leslein, and grandson William Leslein II.
Her family also included 29 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Virginia was a talented woman who cherished her family and instilled in them her values of honesty, integrity and hard work. She was a master seamstress and had a home sewing business for much of her life, finally retiring in her late 80s.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McAnthony Window at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
