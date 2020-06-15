Virginia Martin

June 12, 2020

LONE TREE -- Virginia Martin, 85, of Lone Tree, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree, formerly the Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the Eastern Star ESTARL Scholarship fund for christian ministry education in memory of Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

