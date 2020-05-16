× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 29, 1927-May 14, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Private family memorial mass for Virginia Mary Czolgosz, 92, of Davenport, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary is assisting family with arrangements.

Virginia Mary Ewanski was born on July 29, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of John and Blanche (Berendt) Ewanski. She married Daniel Czolgosz on October 25, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2013. She worked as a registered nurse in her earlier years in Toledo, OH.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport.

Survivors include her daughters; Mary Czolgosz, Annie (Jim) Straube, Maggie (Rex) Johnsen, Elizabeth (Greg) Hayman, Christine (Jim) Srb of Omaha, Neb., sons; Daniel (Theresa) Czolgosz, Joseph (Cindy) Czolgosz, 19 grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, John Paul Czolgosz, grandson, Kristopher Hayman,