July 19, 1934-May 15, 2020

DEWITT -- Virginia (Mrs. Raymond) Carstensen, 85, of DeWitt, Iowa, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Virginia Anne Holst was born July 19, 1934, to Alvin John and Anne Mary (Mulvihill) Holst in Scott County, Iowa. After graduating from Welton High School, she worked in Clinton at the Telephone Company. Virginia was united in marriage to Raymond Carstensen on April 16, 1955, in Welton, Iowa. The couple resided in Charlotte where she was a homemaker, raising their family and helping on the farm. Ray preceded her in death on December 28, 2014.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt. Virginia served as a 4-H leader, taught Catechism at the Villa Nova Catholic Church, volunteered as an election worker, and was involved in the Clinton County Pork Producers. She enjoyed spending time with family, knitting/crocheting, playing cards, scrapbooking, sewing, and annual trips with the “Sister Chicks.”

She is survived by a son, Joel (Peggy) of Charlotte; daughters Barb (Marty) Ester of Beebe, Arkansas, Mary Kay (Larry) Smith of DeWitt and Pam (Roger) White of Calamus; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Schnack, and Gene (Cyndi Behrer) Holst; numerous nieces and nephews.