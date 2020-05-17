July 19, 1934-May 15, 2020
DEWITT -- Virginia (Mrs. Raymond) Carstensen, 85, of DeWitt, Iowa, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
Virginia Anne Holst was born July 19, 1934, to Alvin John and Anne Mary (Mulvihill) Holst in Scott County, Iowa. After graduating from Welton High School, she worked in Clinton at the Telephone Company. Virginia was united in marriage to Raymond Carstensen on April 16, 1955, in Welton, Iowa. The couple resided in Charlotte where she was a homemaker, raising their family and helping on the farm. Ray preceded her in death on December 28, 2014.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt. Virginia served as a 4-H leader, taught Catechism at the Villa Nova Catholic Church, volunteered as an election worker, and was involved in the Clinton County Pork Producers. She enjoyed spending time with family, knitting/crocheting, playing cards, scrapbooking, sewing, and annual trips with the “Sister Chicks.”
She is survived by a son, Joel (Peggy) of Charlotte; daughters Barb (Marty) Ester of Beebe, Arkansas, Mary Kay (Larry) Smith of DeWitt and Pam (Roger) White of Calamus; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Schnack, and Gene (Cyndi Behrer) Holst; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Jack & Arlene Holst, and Darlene & Ray Ward; brother-in-law, Klaus Schnack; sister-in-law, Ann Holst; and a great-grandson, Simon Carstensen.
Virginia will be buried alongside her husband in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt. A private graveside service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/ beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.