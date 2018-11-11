Vivian Bitner

June 16, 1932 - November 8, 2018
DURANT - Mrs. Vivian J. Bitner, 86, of Wheatland, formerly of Durant, Iowa, died early Thursday morning, November 8, 2018, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
The former Vivian Joy McNeil was born June 16, 1932, in Calamus to the late Floyd and Marie (Wilcke) McNeil. She graduated from Calamus High School and received a teaching certificate at Wartburg College. Vivian married Willis Brooks and the couple was blessed with two sons. She later married Ralph Bitner, who preceded her in death. Vivian retired from the Durant School System, spending her career as a school secretary.
She enjoyed reading, family time and traveling in her earlier years.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Diane Brooks of Missoula, Montana; her granddaughter, Ellen Brooks of Missoula; her brothers, Roger McNeil of Grand Mound and Dennis McNeil of Moline; many loving nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Vivian in death were her son, Daniel Brooks; her brother, Lawrence McNeil and her sisters, Maxine Buikema and Wanda Petersen.
The family will receive relatives and friends at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wheatland, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the church with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations are suggested to Westwing Place or Wheatland Library.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.