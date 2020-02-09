December 27, 1919-January 30, 2020

MOLINE -- Vivian L. Nicholson, 100, of Moline, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Heartland Health Care Center in Moline.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A memorial service locally will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Newcomb Presbyterian Church in Davenport. A memorial service will also be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor, Colo., where her inurnment will be in the columbarium at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born December 27, 1919, in Mystic, Iowa, to John and Melissa (Shrek) Nicholson. She worked for 40 years at John Hancock Insurance as an Office Manager prior to her retirement. Her past memberships included: American Business Women, three Bridge Chapters, China Painters and Plus 60 Club. She also had served as a Deacon at Newcomb Presbyterian Church. Vivian had also served as a Deputy Recorder for Appanoose County in Centerville, Iowa, for five years.

She is survived by a niece, Margo Orth, Greeley, Colo.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Geneva Klump, LaVona Rumpp, Marge Nicholson; brothers William and Jerry (Maybelle) Jones.