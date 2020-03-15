April 15, 1950-March 10, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Vivian L. Perreault, 69, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Genesis West Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Make A Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Vivian was born on April 15, 1950, to Blevins and Ethel (Hitchcock) Percifield in Ava, Mo. She was united in marriage to Albert Perreault Sr. on March 12, 1971, in Davenport, Iowa. After marriage, they moved to Massachusetts and lived there for 22 years. There she achieved her LPN. After returning to Davenport, she achieved her Associates Degree becoming a Registered Nurse, working at several nursing homes and skilled units. Prior to retirement, she worked as substitute nurse at Davenport schools.

Vivian was very family oriented, devoting her entire life to her husband and children. She always wanted better for her kids than she had. She was a very passionate, avid reader and enjoyed spending time dining out and visiting the casino with her brothers and sisters.