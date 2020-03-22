Vivian M. Sparbel

September 25, 1944-March 15, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Vivian M. Sparbel, 75, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

Per her wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded and there will be no services.

She was born September 25, 1944, in Dubuque, the daughter of John and Marion Allison.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include son Brian (Margo) Sparbel; granddaughters Kirsten and Kaitlyn; siblings Peggy Mooney, Judy (Ray) Ewoldt, all of Davenport, Joe Allison, Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, siblings Patricia Cook, and Jim and John Allison, preceded her in death

