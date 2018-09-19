December 11, 1933-September 17, 2018
MOLINE — W. C. “Cam” Gass, 84, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, died Monday, September 17, 2018, in his home at Overlook Village.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. A time of sharing will be held at 6 p.m., and a funeral dinner for family and friends will immediately follow in CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, and burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
William Camden Gass was born December 11, 1933, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Melvin Camden and Cecilia Wieland Gass. He married Arlene Darby in 1962, and they were later divorced. He served in the U.S. Army, and was employed in Engineering Standards by Deere & Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Engineering Graphics Committee for the International Standards Organization. He enjoyed swimming, and swam a mile a day until he was 79 years old. His pride and joy were his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling all over the world and had visited over 42 countries. Cam cherished the time he spent with friends, and was always on the go.
Cam is survived by two sons, William C. “Chip” Gass of Springfield, Illinois, and David D. Gass and his wife, Kim, of Moline; four granddaughters, Olivia Darby and Cece V. Gass, and Katherine E. and Audrey C. Gass; and a step-grandson, Austin O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his sister, Leila Hemmingsen, and his former wife and good friend, Arlene.
Cam's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.