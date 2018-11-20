W. Dennis Rasmussen
June 22, 1941-Nov. 16, 2018
BETTENDORF - W. Dennis Rasmussen, age 77, of Bluffton, S.C., and formerly of Bettendorf died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 at Coastal Carolina Medical Center.
Mr. Rasmussen was born on June 22, 1941 in Sioux Falls, S.D., the son of the late L. Bill and Marjorie Rasmussen. He was a graduate of the University of South Dakota, where he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Business and Engineering as well as pledged and became a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He worked for many years in the farming equipment industry, retiring as the Director of Purchasing for Altec Industries in St. Joseph, Mo. Dennis was an avid golfer, enjoyed cooking and was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kansas City Chiefs.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rasmussen was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Rasmussen. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly Ann Rasmussen; daughters, Laurie Horak (Michael) and Susan Siedschlaw (Chad); grandchildren, Bryan (Maria), Jill (Ben), and Erin; and great-granddaughter, Wrenley.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 351 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Please memo that the donations be used to assist the funding of the church organ.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family. www.saulsfh.com