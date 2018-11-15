April 21, 1929-November 12, 2018
CAMANCHE, Iowa — Wallace E. “Wally” Alm, 89, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, at Mercy Living Center North. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 16, at the Pape Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the Mass on Saturday at Prince of Peace. Burial will be in St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Wally was born in Camanche on April 21, 1929, the son of Floyd and Margaret (Lum) Alm. He served with the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Wally married Pauline Dollieslager on September 16, 1951, in St. Patrick's Church, Colona. Pauline passed away January 14, 2017. Wally was a switchman and later a conductor for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, retiring in 1989 after 34 years of service. He was an avid Cubs fan.
Wally is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Bill) McClimon, Charlotte, Iowa, Christy (Keevin) Foster, Clinton; sons, Bob (Twyla ) Alm, Camanche, and Dan Alm, DeBary, Florida; grandchildren, Jill (Todd) McClimon-Whitehead, Tom (Nicole) McClimon, Stephen (Dawn) Alm, Jeff Alm, Cyanna (Matt) Boggess, Ashley (John) Riley, Mallory (Joe) Morgan, Abbi (Joel) Triphan, Molli Bachenberg (fiancé, Ryan Mercer), and Tony (Marisa) Foster; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Blake, Zachary, Hunter, Trenton, Alexis, Rylee, Parker, Ella, Mirah, Cole, Addison, Maddox, Jordyn, Nile, Bryar, Melissa and Gracie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, and twin great-great- grandsons. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Parish or the AMVETS.