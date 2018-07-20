June 16, 1960 - July 13, 2018
DAVENPORT— Walter "Muff" Miller, 58, passed away on July 13, 2018. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Christ Apostolic Church, 1201 W. 6th St., Davenport. Service will be officiated by Bishop Richard Hayslett and Minister Terry Garrard. Cherish memories by best friend, Pinky; daughters, Rosemary Cole, Jennifer Bickham; son, Paul Howard; brothers, Jeffrey (Melissa) Mille, Willie (Louise) Cornell, Scott, Layman/Rabb (Nottia) Miller; sister, Ledora Miller; 14 grandchildren; nieces and nephew. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Luella Atwater and Lajoyce Miller; brother, Louis/Beaver Miller.