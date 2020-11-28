June 26, 1942-November 26, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Walter “Wally” Huntington, 78, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Masks must be worn and social distancing strictly followed. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wally died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Country Manor, Davenport, surrounded by family.

Walter Paul Huntington was born on June 26, 1942, in Davenport, a son of Wilbur and Ellen (Noel) Huntington. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1960. Wally was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Andres on November 17, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Davenport. They have shared over 58 years of marriage together.

Wally was a journeyman plumber. He was a proud member of Local 387/25. He retired from Ryan and Associates in March of 2003.

Wally enjoyed golfing, bowling, Sudoku puzzles and watching old western movies. As a devoted Catholic he attended daily mass.