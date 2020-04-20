December 5, 1923-April 16, 2020
Ward A. Olson, a well-known Quad Cities artist, and more importantly a loving husband, father, and Papa, passed away peacefully the morning of April 16th at the Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.
He was born on December 5th, 1923, to Fred and Marie Olson in Clinton, Iowa, and grew up on several farms near Chadwick, Ill. Ward raised his family alongside his “Pink Lady”, Beve, in Bettendorf, and blessed many with his artistic talents through the years.
Ward attended the Federic Mizen Academy of Art in Chicago and the Minneapolis Institute of Art. His early career was interrupted by military assignment, but he was fortunate to put his talents to use as artist-in-residence aboard the Navy destroyer Samuel N. Moore. After serving in WWII, he secured a job as Art Director for Bawden Brothers Advertising Agency and later Creative Director of Advertising Communication Incorporated (ACI) in Davenport, Iowa. Prior to his retirement in 1986, he had been active in the commercial art field for over 37 years, followed by 36 years of sharing his talents as a free lance artist. He is recognized for his portrait work and collection of nostalgia paintings of the Quad Cities, as well as his versatility in design and illustration capabilities which have won numerous awards. Even at 96 years young he would occasionally doodle at his bedside drawing board at the Kahl Home. His children, grandchildren, friends and many others will cherish his art for many years to come.
Ward adored his bride of nearly 58 years, and missed her terribly after losing her in 2009. Dad saw Mom through many illnesses over the years and he was the reason for her many recoveries. He remained in their pink family home until his declining health required more care, and he reluctantly moved to the Kahl Home in 2017. Together they enjoyed dancing, travel, their many friends, Wheel of Fortune, their grandchildren, and their many family gatherings and celebrations. Ward also found relaxation in architecture, interior design, singing, and as his grandchildren lovingly call “Papa's Park”, putzing in his yard. Ward saw nature, like no other, through the keen eyes of an artist, and appreciated its beauty…especially the rocks and the trees. Dad also cherished his weekly lunches, outings and adventures with Tom, his son. He will also be remembered for his many words of wisdom: “Always keep your sense of humor”, “Travel the middle road” and “God is Love”.
Ward is survived by his beloved son Dr. Tom Olson (Robin) of Bettendorf, daughters Susie Johnson (Dana) of Alexandria, Minn., and Becki Brown (Robert) of Tracy, California, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren with more on the way!
Ward, Dad, Papa was loved by many and will be missed but we find comfort in his love, our fond memories, his long full life, and that he now joins our sweet Mama, as they continue their dancing now and forever.
A special thanks to the Kahl Home staff and their compassionate, constant, loving, dedicated care for our sweet Papa!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Asbury Methodist church, the Kahl Home, or Hearts of Harvest Foundation, founded in 2003 by daughter, Becki Brown, in honor of grandson Erikson Ward Brown, who was born with a congenital heart defect, 793 S. Tracy Blvd. #149, Tracy, CA 95376
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
