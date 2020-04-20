Ward A. Olson

Ward adored his bride of nearly 58 years, and missed her terribly after losing her in 2009. Dad saw Mom through many illnesses over the years and he was the reason for her many recoveries. He remained in their pink family home until his declining health required more care, and he reluctantly moved to the Kahl Home in 2017. Together they enjoyed dancing, travel, their many friends, Wheel of Fortune, their grandchildren, and their many family gatherings and celebrations. Ward also found relaxation in architecture, interior design, singing, and as his grandchildren lovingly call “Papa's Park”, putzing in his yard. Ward saw nature, like no other, through the keen eyes of an artist, and appreciated its beauty…especially the rocks and the trees. Dad also cherished his weekly lunches, outings and adventures with Tom, his son. He will also be remembered for his many words of wisdom: “Always keep your sense of humor”, “Travel the middle road” and “God is Love”.