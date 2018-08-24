July 3, 1926-August 21, 2018
BRITT, Iowa — Warnie Smith, 92, of Britt, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at the Hancock County Health System in Britt.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 1-2 p.m. at Ewing Funeral Chapel.
Warnie Winford Smith, the son of Rev. Henry and Floy (Sandag) Smith, was born July 3, 1926, in Formosa, Arkansas. He was the eldest son of three children.
Warnie met the love of his life, Betty Mae Wise, in Missouri. The couple was married in Piggott, Arkansas, because at the age of 16, Betty couldn't be married in the state of Missouri.
The couple moved to Iowa in 1952 and settled in Bettendor. Warnie was a carpenter for Brammer Manufacturing in Davenport; he worked there for 32 years before retiring. He wasn't retired long before starting the family business, B&B Kitchens, with his son, Danny. He retired for good after 14 years.
He enjoyed fishing, especially in the Ole Miss, had a plentiful vegetable garden, and loved music. He was a man of wisdom and deep faith. Being a man who loved people, he was not only a good example for his family but for the community.
Warnie was a charter member of the Valley General Baptist Church and the Masonic Blue Lodge in Bettendorf.
Warnie is survived by his children, Danny W. (Edna Mae) Smith of Bonita Springs, Florida, Brenda (Dan) Smith of Britt, James (Kathy) Smith of Raleigh, North Carolina, Dr. Samuel Smith (James R. McClure) of Tucson, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Henry “Buck” Smith and sister, Loetta Jones, along with nieces, nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty in 2017; and one grandson.