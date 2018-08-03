May 4, 1924-August 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Warren Harry Lee, 94, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Warren was born in Bennett, Iowa, on May 4, 1924, to Glen J. and Dorothy A. (Ehrke) Lee.
Warren graduated from St. Ambrose College with a degree in chemistry. He worked at Bendix in Davenport and retired from Farmall in Rock Island in 1986.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII.
He enjoyed playing golf, pool, bowling and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Warren is survived by his sister, Margaret Ann Boone of Davenport; his special friend, Liz Finkenhofer; nephew and caregiver, Dean Lee; and several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special neighbors, Al and Cindy Trevette and Todd and Kelly Scott.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean, and brothers, Thomas, Bud and Alan Lee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wound Warrior Project in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.