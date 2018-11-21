June 22, 1957-November 19, 2018
MOLINE — Wayne D. Gramenz, 61, of Moline passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, in Moline.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Calvary Church, 4700 53rd Street, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, November 26, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, 6601 38th Ave, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Wayne was born on June 22, 1957, in Moline, the son of Jack and Vivian Boecher Gramenz. His step-father Ronald Lee Loeffler was a huge part of Wayne's life as well. He first worked at ACE Muffler Clinic for 19 years, and then went on to own his own auto repair business, WO Automotive. He then worked as an auto mechanic at Shawn's Auto Service for 10 years. Wayne was an avid member at Calvary Church and loved fishing with his church friends. But most of all, Wayne's two passions in his life were working on cars with his son, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his son, Brian (Sarah) Gramenz, Moline; grandchildren, Addison and Zoey; siblings, Terri Dodd, Aledo, Illinois, and Rhona Loeffer Mosley, Texas; nieces, Sherae, Tiffany and Aubrey; nephew, Kevin; and step-sons, Chris, Alex and Tony.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dawn McComb; and nephew, Jason.
