May 27, 1922-December 20, 2019
EAST MOLINE -- Wayne E. Crider, 97, of East Moline, passed away, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, Ill.
Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, Ill.
Visitation will be between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m., followed by burial at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne was born on May 27, 1922, in Carrier Mills, Ill., the son of Ausceon “Jack” & Louis Crider. He married Alma Ellis in Morehead City, N.C., in 1944. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2005
Wayne was a Sargent of the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served in World War II and the Korean War, as a machine gun specialist and battalion cook.
Wayne worked at John Deere for 37 years as a parts supervisor. He was an active bowler and served as President of the JD bowling league for many years. He enjoyed scenic road trip across the country, as well as the study of history. His hobbies included watching wrestling, old westerns and game shows. Wayne was an advocate for nature which showed through his landscaped backyard and his welcoming demeanor of wildlife. His personality was one of a kind; stubborn, hardworking, gentle, and loving. Due to his endless care for others, he became ‘grandad' to so many.
Wayne is survived by his son Gary (Zoila) Crider; grandchildren Wayne, Andrea, and Ylva; and older sister Lorene Rhodes.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.