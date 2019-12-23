Wayne E. Crider

Wayne worked at John Deere for 37 years as a parts supervisor. He was an active bowler and served as President of the JD bowling league for many years. He enjoyed scenic road trip across the country, as well as the study of history. His hobbies included watching wrestling, old westerns and game shows. Wayne was an advocate for nature which showed through his landscaped backyard and his welcoming demeanor of wildlife. His personality was one of a kind; stubborn, hardworking, gentle, and loving. Due to his endless care for others, he became ‘grandad' to so many.