November 11, 1940-April 25, 2020

CORDOVA -- Wayne H. Coers, 79, of Cordova, Ill., died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Visitation for family and relatives will be from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Attendees will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups of 10 or less. If you are required to wait your turn in line outside of the building, please respect the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet of spacing. Graveside services in the Cordova Cemetery will be private for immediate family. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be determined.

Wayne Harold Coers was born November 11, 1940, in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Harold J. and Norine M. (McCaslin) Coers. The family moved from Rock Falls, Ill., to North of Cordova in 1947 to farm. Wayne graduated from Erie High School in 1958. He was a lifelong farmer in the Cordova area. Farming and his family meant everything to Wayne. He enjoyed collecting things, especially toy tractors and John Deere paraphernalia. Wayne was a Worshipful Master Mason and a member of the former Philo Lodge #436 in Port Byron, later merging with Stewart Lodge #92 in Geneseo.