× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 1931-May 9t, 2020

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Wayne L. Ryker, 88, of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Moline, passed away on the 9th day, May, 2020 at Waukee, Iowa.

A private, Immediate Family, funeral service will be Thursday, May 14th, 2020, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline, with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estates, Moline, with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund.

Wayne was born August 15, 1931, in Welling, Okla., the son of Gordon and Zora (Griffith) Ryker. He married Hazel Stawicki on April 14, 1950, at Bethany Baptist Chapel, Moline.

Wayne was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. He retired as a mechanic at Eriksen Chevrolet, Milan, after more than 25 years. Wayne enjoyed camping for more than 60 years.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel; children, Jeff Ryker, Colona, Ill., Dennis Ryker, Costa Mesa, Calif., and Jerry (Tammy) Ryker, Waukee, Iowa; grandchildren, Jacob, Andrew and Ashley; 4 great-grandchildren and sister, Joyce Mlekush, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Allison.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com