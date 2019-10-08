May 13, 1927-October 4, 2019
DAVENPORT - Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne R. Broders, 92, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme, Davenport. There is additional visitation Friday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island.
The family will greet friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Assumption High School.
Wayne passed peacefully, Friday, October 4, at Genesis Medical Center surrounded by family.
Wayne Raymond Broders was born in Davenport, Iowa, on May 13, 1927, to Raymond and Agnes (Bruess) Broders. He was raised in Blue Grass and graduated from Davenport High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy until the end of World War II in 1946.
On May 15, 1947, Wayne married Joan Holder. They were blessed with one daughter and six sons. In August 1976, Joan passed from heart disease.
Wayne was blessed to find another love of his life and married Claire Seaman Hart on February 11, 1983, gaining another daughter and two sons.
Wayne worked at Northwestern Bell for 36 years until his retirement in 1984. He was well-known for his love of sports, attending sporting events throughout the area, especially at Assumption High School. Sadly, the announcement “Wayne Broders has left the building” will no longer be heard.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joan, and a son, Patrick “Mav” Borders.
Survivors include his wife, Claire; daughters Barb Walton and Mary Claire Hart Summers (Bill); sons Dave (Cindy), Mike (Nancy), John (Kathy), Tom, and Mark Broders; Mike (Joan) and Marty (Kim) Hart; plus 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.