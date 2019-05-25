May 21, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Wayne R. Malaise, 68, of Rock Island, passed away May 21, 2019, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Parrot Rescue Society or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Wayne was born in 1950 in Ottawa, Ill., the son of Robert and Irene Malaise.
He was a social worker who worked in earlier years at Catholic Social Service and at the Robert Young Mental Health Center before working 30 years as a school social worker for the Rock Island Schools until his retirement in 2013. After retirement, he worked at the Quad City Car Auction.
He was an avid motorcyclist, and loved touring the country with his brother, Brian and life long friend, Larry Nagle. They rode together in 43 states and Canada. He was a diehard Cubs fan and was grateful for seeing them win a World Series.
Wayne was blessed with many generous friends and neighbors who were all incredibly supportive throughout his journey. He was especially grateful to his wife, Sarah, whose sacrifice and support made his final days bearable, and also grateful to his son, Ryan, whose strength served as an inspiration.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sarah of 30 years; son Ryan Malaise; stepson, Christopher Skafidas; brothers, Maury (Rozanne), and Brian (Christina); sister Barbara (Larry) Hayn; and “special grandson”, Greyson Moens.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved pet parrot, Mac.
For the full obituary, please go to www.wheelanpressly.com where condolences may also be left.