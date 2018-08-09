Wayne W. Klemme

October 29, 1940-August 7, 2018
DAVENPORT - Wayne Werner Klemme, 77, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Wayne was born in McCausland, Iowa, on October 29, 1940, to Fred and Marie (Schiesser) Klemme. He was raised and lived in Davenport. Wayne spent his whole adult life working in the Transportation Industry, almost 20 years with Yellow Freight in sales and management, and the last 30 years as owner of Liberty Transportation. He married Donetta Louise Werner on June 22, 1957.
His favorite pastimes were motorcycles, golfing with friends, and watching his family grow up.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 61 years and their six children: Barb (Bob) West, Mt. Sterling, Iowa, Thomas Klemme, Joseph (Paulette) Klemme, Daniel Klemme, Judy (Ed) Grothus and Terri Klemme, all of Davenport, fifteen grandchildren: Michael Bullock, who lived with them while growing up, Michael and Steven Klemme, Ben, Brady Klemme and Becky McGinnis, Brunson, Bryon, Brody and Bradley Grothus, Emily Bitterman, Tony Pacunas, Nate Steen, Bailey and Ryan Sandman; eighteen great-grandchildren A special thanks to great granddaughter, Isabella Bullock, for spending time and taking care of “Papa Wayne”. Wayne is also survived by four brothers, Richard, Ronald, Roger and Randall.
He was preceded in death by his parents.