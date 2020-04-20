× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 1942-April 17, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Wayne W. Weiskopf, 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

A private family service will be held. He will be laid to rest in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Wayne was born the son of Albert and Dorothy (Boltz) Weiskopf on September 14, 1942, in Davenport. After graduating from North Scott High School in 1961, he worked at J.I. Case in Bettendorf, later becoming a truck driver for various companies before retiring.

Wayne loved to keep busy with this and that but, his favorite pastime was watching the Chicago Cubs on television, he loved baseball!

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Kim Thumann; sisters, Karol (Elmer) Mangels and Marlene (Ed) Allers; grandchildren, Rachel (Evert) Ruiz and Ryan Duyck; great-grandchildren, Hiliana, Treve, and Leonel Ruiz and Dallas Duyck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Daniel Weiskopf and sister Delores Weiskopf as well as his four legged buddy, Colt aka Rufus aka Bozo!

A special thank you to Chris Shover and the Country Manor staff for taking such great care of Wayne.