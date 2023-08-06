Wayne William Griffin

September 9, 1949 - July 25, 2023

Wayne William Griffin, 73, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Genesis East Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Runge Mortuary. Private services will be held with burial in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in his name to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center and the MS Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Wayne was born September 9, 1949 in Dover, Delaware to William and Ruth (Minner) Griffin. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Mohr on June 27, 1971 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam rising to the rank of sergeant and was stationed at the Marine Barracks 8th and I in Washington DC. Following his service he was an active member of the American Legion. Wayne had been employed for 30 plus years Martin Equipment in Milan, Illinois prior to his retirement.

Wayne had a passion for buying and trading cars and trucks. He had a strong love for his family, especially his granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Griffin; son, Bruce (Sandra) Griffin; granddaughter, Lauren Griffin; brother, Jay Griffin; and numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.