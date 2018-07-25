August 2, 1932-July 22, 2018
CEDAR RAPIDS — Wells Melton, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday July 22, 2018, at Manor Care Rehabilitation Center, Cedar Rapids, following a short illness.
Born August 2, 1932, in Lexington, Mississippi, to Barch Melton and Sussie B. Brown, Melton. Wells was a longtime Davenport resident, living with his niece, Mary L. Williams, who passed in April of this year. He then moved to Cedar Rapids to live with his nephew.
Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Wells was well loved by his family and friends and anyone he come in contact with; they all have a story of how sweet he was, especially the staff and residents he left at Manor Care Cedar Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, four brothers, six sisters.
Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortury.com
SERVICES: 3 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at Pine Hill Cemetery Chapel, Davenport. Conducted by Leonard J. Weems. Obituary will be read by Sussie Sprague. Pallbearers: Great-nephews.
Burial: Pine Hill Cemetery Chapel Davenport.