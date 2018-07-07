Wendell P. Moore

July 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Wendell Peter Moore, 81, of Davenport, passed away July 5, 2018, at Trinity Medical Center. Services in celebration of his life will be held Monday July 9, 2018, at Life Bridge Church, 1107 Wisconsin Ave. Davenport at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service .Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.
Wendell was born in 1937 in Harvey, Illinois, to Henry and Della Moore. He married Bonnie Jones on December 10, 1961, in Moline. He was an assembler at John Deere for 36 years before he retired and he was also a minister. Wendell was an active member at Life Bridge Church. He loved to go bowling, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Wendell was very family-oriented and he loved the Lord with all of his heart.
Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Bonnie (Jones); children, Robert (Candy) Moore, Janice (Ron) Dirkson, Joyce (Mack) Duffey, Rena Moore, Sherri Moore, Sheila (Doug) Neece and Michelle (Scott) Daily; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and two grandchildren.
